'Please leave your Oxford...': Salaar director Prashanth Neel's reaction to Tinnu Anand's popular teaser dialogue

The teaser for Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was a hit with the fans, as was the dialogue mouthed by the veteran actor Tinnu Anand. Similar to Yash’s KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel seems to have incorporated many mass English dialogues in Salaar. In the teaser, Tinnu Anand says the dialogue: "Simple English. No confusion. Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, Elephant. Very dangerous, but not in Jurassic Park."

In an interview with Radio Nasha, the veteran actor shared that when he initially said the dialogue, Prashanth Neel came to him and told him not to deliver the lines in perfect English.

Tinnu Anand reveals what director Prashanth Neel told him about his now-popular dialogue from the teaser of Prabhas’ Salaar

On how he perfectly rendered that dialogue in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire teaser, Tinnu Anand said, "When I said it in my first recording, I said, ‘Lion, Tiger, Cheetah, Elephant, very dangerous’. He comes and says, 'Sir, please leave your Oxford English accent at home.’ I said okay, in simple English. No confusion. So you know, it was he who pointed it out to me because his character will not be speaking in Oxford English. His character will be speaking the street language, the way it is spoken."

Tinnu Anand could not stop raving about Prashanth Neel and the way that he directs. "He narrates everything to the actor, and he does not rest till he gets it, no matter who the actor is in front of him. It could be Prabhas, the biggest hero down south. It could be Prithviraj, it could be Tinnu Anand, it could be other actors on the set, but he knows exactly what he wants from them, and not only that, he is one director who has come to know that it’s not the actors in front who make up the scene, it’s the people behind also. Those 200 people in the street—he goes to each one of them and tells them what he wants," said the actor.

Check out Salaar's teaser here!

For the uninitiated, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which was initially supposed to be released this month, has been postponed to a later date. Even though speculation is rife about the supposed release date of Salaar, there has been no official confirmation on the matter as of yet.

ALSO READ: Rakshit Shetty's Kannada blockbuster Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to release in Telugu; All details here