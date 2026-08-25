Pluto Movie Review: Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim’s alien comedy promises fun tale but fails to take off

Pluto, starring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 30, 2026. It is now available for streaming on Saina Play, and if you’re planning to watch it online, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Pluto follows Vignesh, aka Vicky, a man in his thirties living in Kerala who has repeatedly failed at several ill-advised business ventures and remains financially dependent on his girlfriend, Meera. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally befriends a stranded alien while using a video-game-style console to “hire a friend.”

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Vicky names the alien Pluto and initially hopes that his advanced abilities will help turn his fortunes around. However, Pluto is far from the powerful extraterrestrial Vicky imagined. Considered a loser on his home planet, Pluto has failed his exams and possesses no typical superpowers. His planet instead relies on advanced interstellar technology and hard drinks as its primary source of energy.

Things spiral into chaos when local leader Tiger Thambi learns about Pluto and sees an opportunity to make money by capturing him. With Thambi and his group on their trail, Vicky and his friend Jose must protect Pluto while finding a way to help him return to his home planet.

What works in Pluto

Pluto stands out for subverting the classic extraterrestrial trope. Instead of portraying an all-powerful, highly advanced alien, the film presents Pluto as an incompetent student who has failed his exams back home. Placing this unusual alien in a familiar Kerala setting creates plenty of situational comedy, turning a cosmic encounter into a chaotic neighborhood problem.

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The screenplay is packed with self-aware humor that plays with sci-fi conventions, pop culture, and familiar tropes of alien-human friendships. While the first half takes its time establishing the characters and premise, the writing picks up pace in the second half, turning the film into a lively chase comedy that keeps the humor flowing.

Despite its sci-fi premise, Pluto maintains a clean, warm, and family-friendly tone. Sanath Sivaraj’s editing adds to the energy, with vibrant, comic-book-inspired transitions giving the comedy a distinct rhythm. Bright visuals and a quirky, upbeat background score further complement the film’s lighthearted nature.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in Pluto

While Pluto is a fun and creative experiment, its strong focus on comedy creates a few narrative issues. The first half takes too long to establish the premise, making the opening stretch feel slow. The recurring alcohol-based jokes also become repetitive over time.

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The second half follows a predictable chaotic-chase formula, while Aarsha Chandini Baiju’s Meera is underwritten and largely reduced to a supporting role in Vicky’s story. Several other characters also feel one-dimensional.

The limited visual effects are another drawback, with some alien-tech sequences appearing underwhelming. The editing can also feel abrupt, creating jarring shifts between emotional moments and slapstick comedy.

The Performances

The pairing of Neeraj Madhav as Vicky and Althaf Salim as Pluto forms the heart of the film. Vicky’s desperate, high-energy anxiety contrasts well with Pluto’s slow and indifferent deadpan personality.

Aju Varghese also makes an impression as Tiger Thambi, a local thug who sees Pluto as an opportunity to make quick money through his animal cross-breeding racket.

The Verdict

Pluto is a low-stakes experimental comedy that succeeds at certain points but falters in others. While it stands out for not attempting to be an epic tale, its slow first half, repetitive humor and predictable narrative make it a fairly one-time watch.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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