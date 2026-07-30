Pluto Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim’s sci-fi comedy film

Pluto, starring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in the lead roles, was released in theatres on July 30, 2026. Directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, here's what netizens have to say about the sci-fi comedy.

Pluto Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user said that Pluto was a fun and entertaining sci-fi comedy that kept them hooked from start to finish. The user added that the alien moments were exciting and enjoyable, making the film even more charming. They also felt that Althaf Salim suited his role perfectly, while Neeraj Madhav delivered a standout performance. The user concluded that the film was a delightful family entertainer.

Another netizen commented that they had a blast watching Pluto. They said the film kept things simple, entertaining, and genuinely funny, while also praising the performances and its strong technical quality.

Moreover, a third user wrote that they loved the fresh vibe of Pluto. They added that the comedy worked well, the emotional moments were effective, and the sci-fi backdrop made the film even more engaging. They described it as a complete entertainer.

Additionally, another person mentioned that Pluto was an excellent film. They praised the performances of Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim, appreciated their chemistry with Aju Varghese, and said the film offered a refreshing experience. The user also lauded its technical aspects, including the storytelling, colour grading, and music.

Here are the reactions:

Pluto follows Vicky, a young gamer whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally welcomes Pluto, a friendly and quirky alien, into his home after the extraterrestrial crash-lands in a quiet village in rural Kerala. Hoping to find companionship through an online "hire a friend" service, Vicky instead finds himself hosting a stranded visitor from another world.

As Vicky helps Pluto navigate everyday life, a series of humorous misunderstandings and chaotic situations unfold while the alien struggles to blend into local society. Amid the laughter and confusion, the two develop an unlikely friendship, making the film a heartwarming tale of companionship, acceptance, and embracing the unexpected.

Alongside Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in the lead roles, the film also features Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Aju Varghese, Subin Tarzan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Nimna Fathoomi, Nihal Nizam, Vineeth Thattil David, and others in key roles.

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