PM Modi, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mohanlal send condolences following actor and DMDK leader Vijayakanth's demise

Vijayakanth, the former actor of Tamil cinema who was popularly known as Captain and Puratchi Kalingar has passed away at the age of 71 today.

The former actor was also a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics, serving as the Opposition leader not only amassed a great following but is kept in high regard for the people of Tamil Nadu. Mourning the loss of such a figure, many celebrities across India have voiced their sorrowful messages for the actor.

Indian personalities mourn the loss of actor Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the actor saying “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.”

He further added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his condolences by saying “Heartbroken to know that our ‘Puratchi Kalingar’, ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth is no more. He was a wonderful human being, Hero of the Masses,a multi faceted personality and an astute politician. Though he never acted in straight Telugu films, he is hugely popular and loved by the Telugu Audiences too. “

Advertisement

He added on, “Our beloved ‘Captain’ has left us too soon leaving an irreplaceable void! My heartfelt condolences to his numerous fans, family and well wishers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mohanlal

Mollywood’s own The Complete Actor, Mohanlal also took it to his X handle and said “Peace be unto the soul of a great actor, a just politician and a kind human being - Vijayakanth sir. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fans and everyone who shares the pain of his loss. Om Shanti."

Jr NTR

The RRR star Jr NTR took it up to his social media to express his grief over the loss of Vijayakanth and said, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Along with them, many others like Rahul Gandhi, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Ravi Teja, Chiyaan Vikram, and many more expressed their condolences.

Vijayakanth’s demise

Vijayakanth’s death at the age of 71 has sent shockwaves across the Indian film fraternity with many remembering and gathering in the sorrow of the loss of such a pre-dominant figure in the likes of Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu politics.

The actor breathed his last breath today at Chennai’s MIOT hospital due to pneumonia, where he was on a ventilator after being termed positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Vishal cries and expresses grief over demise of actor Vijayakanth; says can’t accept loss of such a human being