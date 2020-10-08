PM Modi’s Jan Andolan: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh extend their support
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of the country to follow appropriate behaviour during the pandemic situation. He added that India's Coronavirus fight is people-driven and all the strength that it gets is only from the COVID warriors. He also launched 'Jan Andolan' campaign for following the protocols. While launching the campaign, he urged people to follow social distancing and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.
After the campaign was launched, Tollywood star Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram space and extended his support to the campaign. He shared a video where he was seen saying that he would follow all the pandemic norms including wearing masks and washing hands to fight against COVID 19. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Requesting everyone to continue the fight against corona just as I am! Let’s join our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi in his #JanAndolan and #Unite2FightCorona: Wear Mask, Wash Hands, Maintain Social Distancing”.
The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe. #Unite2FightCorona! https://t.co/RYV8PZF2D2
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 8, 2020
On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh shared a tweet of Narendra Modi and expressed her take on the issue. She stated that the three weapons of washing hands, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing will help one fight COVID. She wrote, “The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe.”