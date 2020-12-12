PM Narendra Modi sends a heartfelt note to Rajinikanth on his birthday; Wishes him a healthy and longer life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a healthier and longer life while sending a note on his birthday on Twitter.

As superstar Rajinikanth turns 70 today, social media is filled with birthday wishes for him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often expressed his respect and admiration for Rajinikanth, took to his Twitter space and sent him a heartfelt birthday note. PM Modi wished him a healthier and longer life. Fans took to the comments section and registered their love for Rajinikanth by sending their birthday wishes.

Modi’s tweet read as, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life”. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film is touted to be a rural drama and it has four female leads. Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in the film. It also has Prakash in a crucial role, while Soori and Sathish will be seen in key roles.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

The film was being shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City when lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Now, it is expected that the film’s shooting will start this month and Rajinikanth will join the sets in January. Other than this, Rajinikanth also announced a couple of weeks back that he will launch his political party on December 31 and reveal his party’s name on the same day. He also stated that the time has come to change Tamil Nadu’s fate with spiritual politics.

