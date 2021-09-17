PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday: Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu & others extend warm greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71 today, on September 17 and a lot of South Indian celebs have extended warm greetings to him on social media. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and others have showered PM Modi with blessings and best wishes.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Birthday Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with health and strength to serve the people of our country for a long long time!."

Sharing a throwback photo with PM Modi, Mohanlal wrote, "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey."

Mammootty also sent his best wishes to the honourable Prime Minister.

Screenplay and story writer Gopi Mohan also penned a heartwarming note for Modi. Sharing a photo of PM on Twitter, he wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May India grow further gracefully under your regime. Wishing you a healthy and long life Sir."

Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Pawan Kalyan are among others who sent birthday wishes to India's leader.

To run a country like ours which is of close to a billion people & that too with such vast cultural,ethnic, linguistic, regional diversities is truly a great challenge.

Meanwhile, a lot of cricketers, sports personalities and politicians are also sending birthday wishes to him.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina wished saying, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sir a very Happy Birthday. The nation is thankful for your remarkable vision and exemplary leadership."

Virat Kohli also extended his warm birthday greetings and blessed Modi with good health.

