Pocket Novel Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit screens on January 14, 2027; Reunites with Super Deluxe director

The makers of Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty and Kishore Kumar G, have officially announced the film’s release date. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the upcoming project created buzz as it marks the filmmaker’s return to feature filmmaking after more than seven years. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters during Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri 2027.

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Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe director

One of the biggest highlights of Pocket Novel is the reunion of Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The duo previously collaborated on Super Deluxe, in which Sethupathi portrayed Shilpa, a transgender woman navigating relationships and societal expectations. His performance received widespread appreciation and remains one of the most memorable roles of his career.

The makers captioned the post as, "Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti or Makar Sankranti…however you celebrate it, the excitement is the same!! This Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti and Makar Sankranti, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s #PocketNovel is coming your way in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Ofcourse Tamil. #PocketNovelTheFilm".

About Pocket Novel ensemble cast

Apart from Sethupathi, the film features a diverse ensemble cast. Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in the Tamil spy action film Sardar 2, stars alongside Bigg Boss Tamil host. Kannada actor and filmmaker Raj B Shetty, who has been associated with Toby and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, also plays a key role. Kishore Kumar G, known for Kantara, Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan, completes the prominent cast.

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Filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja's return to direction

Kumararaja previously directed Aaranya Kaandam in 2011 and Super Deluxe in 2019, earning recognition for his unconventional storytelling and complex characters. With Pocket Novel, the filmmaker returns with another intriguing collaboration. The film will be releasing in multiple languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil across the world.

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