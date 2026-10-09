Pocket Novel: Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty wrap up filming for Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film

Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is an upcoming film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marking the duo’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe. The makers have now officially wrapped up filming, unveiling a few behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

Pocket Novel: Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty wrap up filming

Taking to social media, Vijay Sethupathi shared a promotional video featuring interesting moments from the Pocket Novel shoot. The video features Vijay alongside Malavika Mohanan, antagonist Raj B Shetty, and director Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Here’s the video:

Andrew Louis, the creator of the web series Vadhandhi, has written the story and screenplay for Pocket Novel. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Sathyaraj Natarajan. The makers have also announced that Ilaiyaraaja will compose the music, marking another collaboration with Thiagarajan Kumararaja after Modern Love Chennai.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja is producing Pocket Novel alongside SD Ezhilmathy under the banners of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist. Ezhilmathy also serves as the film’s costume designer, while editor Sathyaraj is additionally associated with the project as an executive producer. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.

Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja previously collaborated on Super Deluxe. Released in 2019, the hyperlink film featured multiple interconnected stories, with Sethupathi portraying a transgender woman who returns to her wife and son while navigating the social stigma surrounding her identity.

The film also featured Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in key roles.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi recently appeared on the big screen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperado who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that forces him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Vishnu Govindan, Arjun Chidambaram, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to make a cameo appearance in Jailer 2 , starring Rajinikanth. The film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2026. The actor also has projects such as Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road and Inji Vellam in his upcoming lineup.

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