Pogaru Controversy: Chetan Kumar takes a jibe at Dhruva Sarja for abusing Rashmika Mandanna in Karabuu song?

The makers of Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pogaru recently released its first song, Karabuu and it has stirred controversy for the glorification of violence against women in it.

The makers of Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pogaru recently released its first song, Karabuu. The song featuring the lead actors has been written and sung by Chandan Shetty. The mass number was released two weeks back and has stirred controversy for the glorification of violence against women in the song. The song apparently sees Dhruva Sarja abusing and forcefully planting a kiss on Rashmika Mandanna, which has stirred controversy. Recently, Aa Dingalu fame Chetan Kumar recently reacted to the song, however, he didn't take any names but indirectly took a jibe at Dhruva Sarja.

Chetan’s Tweet read, "A Kannada film actor calls women 'dog, fox, insect' Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure Sick, ironic, ignorant” (sic). In the song, Dhruva plays the role of a gangster who tries to win the heart of the girl, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Netizens have also slammed Rashmika Mandanna on social media for featuring in such kind of song.

Check out Chetan Kumar's Tweet here:

A Kannada film actor calls women 'dog, fox, insect' Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure Sick, ironic, ignorant — Chetan Kumar (@ChetanAhimsa) April 15, 2020

Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

Pogaru was slated for release on April 24th but has been pushed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Watch Karabuu song below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×