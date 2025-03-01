Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai OTT Release: When and where to watch Vemal, Karunas starrer Tamil road film

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai remains one of the most popular Tamil films, seamlessly blending elements of a family drama with a road film. The movie received immense appreciation following its theatrical release in August 2024. And now, it is available for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai can now be watched online on OTT after its theatrical release. It is available on the streaming portal SUN NXT.

Sharing the official announcement for the same, the streaming giant took to their account on X and dropped a poster of the film. They captioned it as “A heartwarming tale awaits! Pogumidam vegu thooramillai streaming now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

The plot of Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai follows a road journey undertaken by a mortuary van driver who encounters a diverse set of people, each with their own unique personalities and stories along the way.

Amid his otherwise mundane daily routine, Kumar is assigned to transport the body of an elderly man whose death has sparked a bitter feud among his sons over inheritance and property.

As Kumar embarks on his journey from Chennai to Tirunelveli, he leaves behind his own struggling family—a helpless grandfather and an ailing wife—driven by the hope of returning with financial stability and a fresh start.

Advertisement

What follows is a series of chance encounters and moments of chaos along the road, leading Kumar to a profound realization: the depth of humanitarian concerns often outweighs selfish pursuits.

Cast and crew of Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

The main cast of this Tamil family drama includes Vemal, Karunas, Aadukalam Naren, Pawan, Vela Ramamoorthy, Aruldoss, Mery Rickets, Deepa Shankar, and others.

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai is written and directed by Micheal K. Raja and produced by Shark 9 Pictures, with music composed by N.R. Raghunathan.