Police case filed against Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara's production house Rowdy Pictures; Report

According to reports, a police case was filed against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivanan's Production house Rowdy Pictures. It is said that a social activist named Kannan has complained to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner's Office that Rowdy Pictures should be banned and arrested. However, an exact reason is not disclosed as reports claim various ones.

While one report states that a case has been filed against the couple for naming their production house 'Rowdy Pictures', the other one claims that due to the disturbance caused by fireworks exploding. Reportedly, the team of Rowdy Pictures burst loads of fireworks to celebrate the collovartion of Vignesh Shivan and Ajith Kumar's movie AK62. A few also claimed that Vignesh Shivan himself also burst crackers and this has created a disturbance among people.

The case has been filed and police will reportedly take action against Vignesh and Nayanthara. However, there is no confirmation about the case. The team of Rowdy Pictures is yet to respond if the reports are true.

Rowdy Pictures produced the films like Pebbles (2021) and Rocky (2021). Both the films received much praise and critical acclaim. In fact, Pebbles got into the list of Oscars 2021 but couldn't make it to the finals.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend and girlfriend duo are also waiting for the release of their romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The enjoys a solid cast of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is set to release in theatres on April 28.

