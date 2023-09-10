Politics: Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk as A.P. police takes him into preventive custody

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, around 11.30 pm on Saturday, was taken into preventive custody by Jaggaiahpet police at Anumanchipalle. Later, he was shifted to Jaggaiahpet police station.

Pawan Kalyan arrested
Politics: Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk as A.P. police takes him into preventive custody (PC: Ram Gopal Varma Twitter)

Key Highlight

According to recent news articles, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan was reportedly taken into custody by the police on Saturday, September 9. The Andhra Pradesh Police, late on Saturday night, detained Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader Nadendla Manohar into preventive custody. 

According to media reports and a few photos, videos that have gone viral on social media, the actor-turned-politician was seen lying on the road to protest against the police stopping his convoy at the Telangana-Andhra border. The circumstances surrounding Pawan Kalyan's travel to Vijayawada to support Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu has taken social media by storm. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand in connection with the skill development scam. 

As per media reports, Kalyan attempted to travel to Andhra Pradesh, but the police in Krishna district prevented his special flight from departing Hyderabad's Gannavaram airport. The incident has sparked outrage among the Jana Sena party supporters and Pawan Kalyan fans. 

"We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada," Nandigama Sub-Divisional Police Officer Janardhan Naidu said in a statement to PTI.

Meanwhile, check out what netizens have to say about Pawan Kalyan's arrest

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo of Pawan Kalyan lying in the same position as in the poster of Vyuham. His tweet in Telugu read, "Above is a photo of the movie "Vyuham" that I released a month ago. Below is a real photo taken on the road last night." 

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan is level-headed, calm and clear, reveals co-star Shaolin Warrior Monk Harrsh Verma

Credits: Twitter

