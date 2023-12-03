Politics: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar gets suspended by ECI for meeting Revanth Reddy before election results

Just a few hours after the Telangana election results came in, it seems that DGP Anjani Kumar has to step down from the position for a matter of time.

According to recent developments, DGP Anjani Kumar had allegedly met Congress representative Revanth Reddy at his residence before the electoral counting was complete. This development led the ECI to take measures for the same and have suspended Kumar for it.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar suspended for meeting Revanth Reddy

According to reports, the order for his suspension was given after Kumar along with state police nodal officers Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Bhagwat met Congress leader Revanth Reddy at his residence and gifted him a flower bouquet while the counting was still underway in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections.

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from the senior police officer who along with two other IPS officers met the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. This meeting violates the ECI’s Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules.

According to PTI, this violation is seen as the senior police officer seeking favor from the chief contestant of the party out of a total of 2, 290 candidates that took part in the election.

According to Hindustan Times, the sources from ECI said, “Any misconduct on the part of DGP Telangana not only sets a wrong precedent but sends incorrect signals to the field formations who are still in the process of conducting elections.”

The sources also added, “Needless to add if subordinate police officers in the field formations start following the footsteps of their seniors to meet candidates abandoning their counting and security-related duties, the consequences can be disastrous of unimaginable proportions.”

The sources also revealed that “The next senior most eligible Police Officer of the State will be immediately given charge of Director General of Police Telangana.”

Telangana Elections of 2023

The result day for the Telangana elections finally arrived today, with the elections proving favorable for the Indian National Congress leading the ballot with 64 seats in a total of 119.

This massive win led the state government of Telangana to change from the incumbent K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS party to the Indian National Congress of Telangana.

