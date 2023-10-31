Politics: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu granted interim bail

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party’s president N Chandrababu Naidu was granted interim bail today, by High Court in a corruption case. The bail was allowed on the grounds of his medical conditions.

Chandrababu Naidu has been under judicial custody since the 9th of September for the multi-crore scam related to Skill Development Corporation under his regime. He was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department police of Andhra Pradesh and was being held at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

N Chandrababu Naidu is one of the most influential people in the political spectrum of Andhra Pradesh and its governance. He has been in the CM’s office for 3 terms during his political career, originally being the 13th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The prominent leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police of Andhra Pradesh linked to the multi-crore scam on Skill Development Corporation during his last chief minister term. The arrest which happened on the 9th of September, led to him being remanded at Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The interim bail was granted today by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the grounds of his health condition and cited a bail for 4 weeks.

Chandrababu Naidu’s health condition

Earlier this month, Chandrababu Naidu’s wife and late NTR’s daughter Bhuvaneshwari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani met with the party leader and cited the deteriorating health of his. Accompanying Naidu’s family were prominent TDP leaders Chinarajappa, Rammohan Naidu, Butchaiah Chaudhary, and Kala Venkatarao as well.

Moreover, in the coming state assembly elections, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) have announced their alliance to contest it.

During his announcement, JSP president Pawan Kalyan said that the decision to form an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party was not for any personal or political gain but for the benefit and empowerment of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Last time in 2019, both parties came short in the elections and faced a defeat against the YSR Congress party led by the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

