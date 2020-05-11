Poll: After Kamal Haasan remarks on Saint Thyagaraja, musicians want him to apologise; Do you think he should?

After the live interview between Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, Carnatic musicians have now signed petitions seeing apology from Kamal Haasan for his comment on Saint Thyagaraja.

Kamal Haasan's recent live conversation with Vijay Sethupathi on Instagram went viral and it was the talk of the town for the past two weeks. The interview titled Thalaivan Irukkindran even sparked reports which claimed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the lead actor in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thalaivan Irukkindran. While several things were discussed during the interaction, and it was all lauded by film critics, few things did not go well with some. During the online interview, the duo discussed a number of issues from politics to his films. However, Kamal Haasan’s alleged offensive comment on Saint Thyagaraja was slammed by Carnatic musicians. Now, several Carnatic musicians and fans are signing petitions seeking an open apology from the actor for the comment.

The petition was initiated by Palghat Ramprasad, a well-known Carnatic singer. It was mentioned in his petition, “Every Carnatic musician, regardless of how they exhibit their affiliation to the outside world, deep within themselves know that they owe every bit of their basic livelihood and professional success, to Sri Thyagaraja’s contribution to Carnatic music. The specific reference to Thyagaraja and Lord Rama, also suggests the negatively pointed target on a specific religion/caste, which is indeed an insult to the followers of this faith."

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan reportedly stated in the video that Saint Thyagaraja was ‘begging in praise of Lord Rama’. In the petition, Palghat Ramprasad has claimed that the comment of Kamal Haasan had deeply hurt the followers of Thyagaraja. He also stated that the Carnatic singers owe to Thyagaraja for their livelihood and professional success. More than 5,000 people have signed this petition, and now it is going viral on social media, with many sharing the petition and urging people to sign the same. This also includes some popular names in the Carnatic music field. Take the poll below to let us know what you think Kamal Haasan should do.

