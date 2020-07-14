  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Poll: Allu Arjun or Thalapathy Vijay; Who has the best dance moves? VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you is the best dancer? Thalapathy Vijay or Allu Arjun?
9050 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 03:58 pm
Poll: Allu Arjun or Thalapathy Vijay; Who has the best dance moves? VOTE NOWPoll: Allu Arjun or Thalapathy Vijay; Who has the best dance moves? VOTE NOW
  • 29
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South Indian industry has a lot of amazing dancers who are also great actors. If one has to take down the list of actors from the South who have great dance moves, it would take one whole day to finish the list. However, we can never leave Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, if we are talking about best dancers in the South cinema industry. Known for their sizzling dance moves and charming personality, the actors have never failed to create a magic when they tap their feet.

Allu Arjun’s recent song Butta Bomma broke several records online. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde set the dance floor on fire with their great moves. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s montages from Master for the song Vaathi Coming took over the internet. It had Vijay’s dancing stills for the song. Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you is the best dancer? Thalapathy Vijay or Allu Arjun?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa, which has Rashmika Mandanna s the leading lady. His first look for the film was released recently and the makers will roll out the film once the COVID 19 situation is contained. On the other hand, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Always allu arjun

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay Anna is the best moves

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Always alluarjun

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay Anna is the best dance moves

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Always Our Thalapathy VIJAY

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Ally Arjun

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay is the best

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Vijay

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay is the best one

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Thalapathi vijay

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Vijay is the best

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

No doubt Allu Arjun is best forever.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Ofcourse ofcourse ofcourse Allu Arjun

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Ofcouse it's boss allu Arjun

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Allu arjun anytime

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Allu arjun anytime

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Of course thalapathy Vijay...

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Of course always it's thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Off course allu arjun

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Vijay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thalapathy vijay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thalapathy vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Thalapathy vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Thalapathy vijay

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jr NTR best this in AA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ilayathalapathy Vijay

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement