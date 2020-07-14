Poll: Allu Arjun or Thalapathy Vijay; Who has the best dance moves? VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you is the best dancer? Thalapathy Vijay or Allu Arjun?

South Indian industry has a lot of amazing dancers who are also great actors. If one has to take down the list of actors from the South who have great dance moves, it would take one whole day to finish the list. However, we can never leave Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, if we are talking about best dancers in the South cinema industry. Known for their sizzling dance moves and charming personality, the actors have never failed to create a magic when they tap their feet.

Allu Arjun’s recent song Butta Bomma broke several records online. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde set the dance floor on fire with their great moves. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s montages from Master for the song Vaathi Coming took over the internet. It had Vijay’s dancing stills for the song. Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you is the best dancer? Thalapathy Vijay or Allu Arjun?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumaran directorial Pushpa, which has Rashmika Mandanna s the leading lady. His first look for the film was released recently and the makers will roll out the film once the COVID 19 situation is contained. On the other hand, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies.

