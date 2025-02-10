POLL: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 or Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Which movie are you watching on OTT?

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have been riding high on success and popularity lately, since each recorded big releases this past year. The former created a record at the box office with his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Sukumar directorial hit the big screens on December 5, 2024 and within no time, it ended up setting a new benchmark. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing blockbuster ever. Looking at the love the film received, the makers had to drop a reloaded version of the movie on theaters.

On the other hand, Ram Charan delivered an average run with Shankar directorial Game Changer. The political action thriller starred Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in key roles.

While the film marked RC’s solo release after four years, the movie did not seem to generate the expected response at the box office. Based on FDFS response from audiences, the movie seemed to lack a certain grit when it came to the storyline, something which appeared to be overused

Nonetheless, with the screen presence of Ram Charan, as well as the peppy soundtracks, musical score and other over-the-top scenes, Game Changer has been deemed a popular film already.

And now, both Pushpa 2 and Game Changer have been streaming online.

While the Sukumar-directed sequel is available to watch on Netflix, the makers of Game Changer picked Amazon Prime Video as the streaming platform.

Well, choose your favorite movie between Pushpa 2 and Game Changer, which you will be watching on OTT!