Poll: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finalists Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeet; Whom do you think will win?

The finalists of Telugu Bigg Boss' season 4 are Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeeth and the show's finale is all set to be premiered on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Telugu’s 4th season’s grand finale is almost here. With five finalists spending their last week in the house, all eyes are on the show to know who the title winner will be. Sohel, Akhil, Harika, Ariyana, Abhijeeth are the finalists of the season. The finalists were asked to name a contestant who is the most undeserving candidate to win the title of the season. They all stated that Ariyana is the most underserving candite. Take this poll below and let us know, whom do you think will win the title.

Hosted by Nagarjuna, the season saw some exciting episodes. It had Nani, Kichaa Sudeep, Akhil Akkineni as the special guests. When Nagarjuna was not in down due to his shooting schedule, Samantha Akkineni came as the host and the show had the highest TRP rating when she hosted the season.

As far as the show is concerned, the latest episode was the 100th episode of the season. To mark the 100th episode, all the finalists had a candid chat with the former contestants of the show’s first three seasons. Hariteja, Geetha Madhuri, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza joined the show’s 100th episode to interact with the finalists. While having a conversation with the other former contestants, Hariteja, who was one of the finalists in the show’s first season, said that they had zero knowledge about the game in the first season.

Credits :Pinkvilla

