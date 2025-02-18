POLL: Dhanush directed NEEK or Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon; which Tamil movie are you planning to watch on weekend?

The month of February is all set to bring breezy romantic Tamil flicks right across the big screens soon. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming two big releases that are eyeing the same date for their theatrical releases, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Dragon. Both movies will be hitting the theaters this Friday, February 21, 2025.

Well, it seems the audiences, especially the young viewers are in for a difficult choice to make between the two upcoming releases. Coincidentally both the films fall under the same genre of coming-of-the-age romantic drama.

Talking about Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), the movie is directed by none other than Dhanush, marking his third filmmaking venture. Produced under his banner of Wunderbar Films, the Raayan star wrote the story himself.

NEEK’s cast includes a host of fresh new faces and debutants, including Priya Prakash Varrier, Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Venkatesh Menon and others. It was announced back in December 2023 and the film went on floors the same month.

The music of NEEK has been composed by GV Prakash and is being distributed by Red Giant Movies. A few songs from the upcoming movie have already been released, and the tracks seem to have performed wonderfully for the audiophiles and fans.

On the other hand, we have the other coming-of-the-age romantic drama titled Dragon. The story for the film is written by Pradeep Ranganathan and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Incidentally the former himself plays the protagonist in the breezy movie.

The first announcement for this project was made back in April 2024 and the shooting began only in the following month. Much like NEEK, Dragon too deals with issues of love and heartbreaks endured by the young generation, who also continue to grapple with the understanding of relationships and deal breakers.

Dragon is produced by AGS Entertainment while its music has been composed by Leon James.

Well then, it’s time for you to vote below and let us know which one of these two upcoming Tamil movies is on your bucket list to watch on the weekend.