Poll: Do you think Thalapathy Vijay’s Master should get a direct release on OTT platform? VOTE NOW

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

With Kollywood films getting back to back releases on different OTT platforms, it was anticipated by the fans of Thalapathy Vijay that his upcoming film Master will also release digitally. Though the makers have announced that they will wait for the theatres to refunction normally, the fans are making their assumptions and opinions on whether the film should get a direct release on OTT platforms or not. Take this poll below and let us know what is your take on the issue.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen playing some key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators.

On Diwali, the makers released the film’s teaser and it received a huge positive response from the fans. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the ongoing pandemic situation. The makers wrapped up the shooting process before the lockdown was imposed. Recently, the film released a milestone after the teaser received more than 2 million views on the video streaming application, YouTube.

