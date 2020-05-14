Poll: Do you think Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Master will get a horrific ending?

Take the poll below and let us know what you think about Vijay Sethupathi's character ending in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master.

One of the most expected movies of the year is Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. When it was revealed by the makers that the film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, it took over the internet, and fans are waiting desperately to witness the duo onscreen. While we have seen Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist in a couple of films including Petta and Vikram Veda, this will be the first-ever time that the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay. It goes without saying that antagonists in Tamil cinema will learn their lessons at the end, will Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Master get a horrific end? Take the poll below to tell us what you think.

It was speculated earlier that Vijay Sethupathi’s name will be Bhavani in the film. The song Polakkatum Para Para from the film made the headlines after it was reported that the song is for Vijay Sethupathi. In the song, the lyrics include the name Bhavani. The first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi along with Vijay received a tremendous response by the fans of both the actors.

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in prominent roles in the film. It is expected that the film will be based on a college story, and Vijay would be seen as a teacher. The makers had originally planned to release the film in the second week of April. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the release will be delayed. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master. As the film has two megastars of Kollywood locking horns, fans expectations of the film are sky-high.

