Poll: Driving License or Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Which Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer did you like the most?

Take this poll and let us know which movie of Prithviraj Sukumaran did you like the most; Driving License or Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Well, we are finally happy to see Prithviraj and his team from the film Aadujeevitham movie back in India after more than 50 days of being stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown. It is well known that Prithviraj is one of the versatile actors in the South. His recent films, Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum are examples of the actor’s stellar performance. Both the films show protagonist's stories and how their egos change their lives upside down.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a revenge drama, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon in the lead roles. The film is a duel between two men and their big fat egos. Along with the revenge plot, this film also narrates casteism and exploitation of power. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. This film is about a rich, influential man, who takes hasty decisions against a cop. It is left to the imagination of viewers as to who is the protagonist and who is the antagonist.

As far as Driving License is concerned, the film is directed by Lal and scripted by Sachy. Just like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Driving License is also about two men - a traffic inspector and a megastar. This film also has the viewers deciding who is the hero and who is the villain. Just like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, this film also ends on a positive note with both of them realising their own mistakes and make peace.

Take this poll below and let us know which is your favourite film of Prithviraj.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×