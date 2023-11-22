Poll: From Kaathal-The Core to Turbo; Which Mammootty starrer are you most excited for

The year 2023 has been a very busy year for Megastar Mammootty just like last year. The megastar turned 72 this year and even at this age, he is the leading actor in the industry churning out one amazing and innovative movie after another.

In 2022, the actor mesmerized everyone with his films which did not succumb to one genre or style. His films included Bheeshma Parvam a film inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather, a reprisal of his iconic character in the film CBI 5: The Brain, a narcissistic father from the psychological drama film Puzhu and the lead in a neo-noir psychological thriller film Rorschach.

Just like last year, Mammotty also played a wide range of characters in 2023 as well which started off with his Lijo Jose Pellissery drama film called Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Here, the film followed themes of insomnia, spiritualism, and fantasy. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Other than Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty quickly starred next in a commercial Malayalam vigilante action film directed and produced by B. Unnikrishnan from a script written by Udaykrishna. The film received mixed reviews and was only an average grosser at box officer.

Thereafter, he appeared in an extended cameo role for the Telugu film Agent starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The film was however welcomed by negative reviews.

Mammootty’s next big flick was Kannur Squad, produced by him. It was a massive hit in the theaters and received widespread praise. The film directed by Roby Varghese Raj was a crime thriller film based on a real Kerala police squad of the same name.

Which Mammootty lineup movies are you most excited for?

Although the year is about to end in a month, Mammootty is getting back on the silver screen once again before the next year with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby’s film Kaathal-The Core. Moreover, Mammootty also has several exciting projects in his kitty.

The actor is playing the lead in a horror film called Bramayugam, which had its first look go viral a while back. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in the uber-cool action film Bazooka which gave off stylish vibes in its posters.

Finally, the actor is also confirmed to feature in an action-comedy film called Turbo directed by Vysakh with Midhun Manuel Thomas writing the script. According to Mammootty, the film will be highly riding on combats.

Which one out of the lot are you most excited about?

