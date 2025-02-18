POLL: Get-Set Baby or Officer on Duty; which Malayalam movie are you going to watch in theaters this week? VOTE
Choose between Get-Set Baby and Officer on Duty, the two exciting Malayalam films hitting theaters this week. Which one are you watching?
Two exciting Malayalam films, Get-Set Baby and Officer on Duty, are hitting theaters this week. Both promise entertainment with unique stories and engaging performances. Movie lovers now have a tough choice to make.
But before you decide which movie to watch, let's take a closer look at both films and what they offer. Firstly, Kunchacko Boban starrer Officer on Duty is a Malayalam police drama directed by Jithu Asharef.
The story follows a police inspector who faces demotion and is assigned to investigate a jewellery counterfeiting case. As he probes further, he unearths a web of crime and deception. What seems like a simple case soon turns into a dangerous mission filled with unexpected twists.
On the other hand, Get-Set Baby is a comedy-drama starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The film has generated buzz among audiences, especially after the success of Marco.
Unni Mukundan plays a gynaecologist in Get-Set Baby. The trailer hints at topics like sexual health stigma and surrogacy. His character faces conflict with Nikhila Vimal, likely due to misunderstandings. As his career grows, enemies emerge to sabotage his success.
The film promises to be a fun family drama with humor, making it a perfect weekend watch. Officer on Duty is releasing in theaters on February 20, while Get-Set Baby hits the big screens on February 21. Now, it's time for you to decide and vote for the movie you want to watch in theaters this week.
