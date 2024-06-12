POLL: If not Ranbir Kapoor, which South actor would have nailed the intense character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal?

As many are already aware, Sandeep Reddy’s latest film, Animal, was a massive success in theaters, with Ranbir Kapoor playing a wild and chaotic role for the first time. However, if given a chance to choose, which South Indian actor would you want to see play the role of Ranvijay Singh?

Poll: Who would you choose to play as Ranvijay Singh in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

The film Animal undoubtedly garnered some of the most polar receptions from audiences and critics alike. While some criticized the makers and characters for spreading a toxic and chauvinistic notion, many others loved Ranbir Kapoor and the film for its unhinged narration and action sequence.

The movie focuses on the life of Ranvijay Singh, the son of Balbir Singh, a wealthy businessman who returns to India after knowing his father was shot. Consumed by angst and vengeful desire, the son sets out on a hunting spree without any sign of remorse for others in his life, only to end the person who hurt his father.

The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri playing key roles. Interestingly, the movie also showcased RK in a dual role in the post-credit scene as Aziz Haque, which sets up the sequel of the film Animal Park.

