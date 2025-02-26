POLL: L2-Empuraan to Kantara-Chapter 1, which South sequel are you looking forward to most in 2025? VOTE
Exciting South sequels are coming in 2025, which film are you most excited for? Vote now!
South cinema is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with highly anticipated sequels. Fans are eager to see their favorite characters return to the big screen. With so many films lined up, the excitement is at an all-time high.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is among the most awaited. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, the film explores Panjurli’s origin. Rishab Shetty once again takes charge as writer, director, and lead. Veteran actor Jayaram also plays a key role. The film is set for a grand release across the globe on October 2, 2025.
Another major sequel is L2: Empuraan, the next chapter in the Lucifer franchise. The sequel will dive into his past and unravel new mysteries. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal come together again for this gripping thriller, featuring Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Aditya 369 achieved commercial success upon its release in 1991. Though a sequel was announced long ago, updates remained scarce. Now, Aditya 999 Max is finally set to begin production in 2025. Balakrishna might also star alongside his son Mokshagna in this flick.
Karthi’s Sardar 2 is another big-ticket sequel. The 2022 film was a box office hit, and the sequel promises even more action. Directed by P. S. Mithran, it features SJ Suryah and Ashika Ranganath.
Another Balakrishna film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, continues the story of Akhanda (2021). Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the sequel has already begun production and is slated for a 2025 release.
Now, you decide and vote for the sequel you want to watch in 2025.
L2 Empuraan teaser OUT: Mohanlal starrer by Prithviraj Sukumaran is a visual treat packed with intrigue, marking the return of the Devil