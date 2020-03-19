Poll: Manju Warrier to Parvathy Thiruvothu; Which Malayalam actress is at the top of her game?

Be it Parvathy Thiruvothu or Manju Warrier, the stunners have been at the top of their game with their powerful on-screen performances. In some of the films, the Malayalam actresses have proved to be at par as the male lead actors.

The last couple of years have been good for the Malayalam actresses. Be it Parvathy Thiruvothu or Manju Warrier, the stunners have been at the top of their game with their powerful on-screen performances. In some of the films, the Malayalam actresses have proved to be at par as the male lead actors. Manju Warrier, who made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran proved that one does not need men-centric film always to prove to be at the peak of her career. She made her comeback after a decade to Malayalam filmdom with "How Old Are You" and it performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Parvathy Thiruvothu is flying high and has raised the bar by playing Pallavi Raveendran, an acid attack survivor in Malayalam film Uyare. Known for her bold and straightforward attitude, she has been winning accolades every year since 2013. Aishwarya Lekshmi is definitely in our list of the best performances among the lot. She won the hearts of Kerala audiences with movies including ‘Mayanadhi’, ‘Varathan’ and ‘Vijay Superum Powrnamiyum’. The gorgeous actress has never failed to amaze the Malayalam movie buffs with her strong onscreen presence.

Malayali beauty Nimisha Sajayan had a great 2019. She managed to create a striking impression among the audience even with a small role in films. Nimisha shot to fame with her superb performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and since then, there is no looking back. She has films like One and Thuramukham due for release.

Nazriya Nazim, Anu Sithara are the other two actresses in the list who have left the audience amazed every time with their onscreen performance. They have portrayed roles without losing the real essence.

Here take a poll of who according to you is the current top leading lady in Mollywood film industry. Select your favourite and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

