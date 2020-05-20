Poll: Nayanthara or Samantha Akkineni: Who has the most striking chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay on screen?

Take this poll to let us know who do you think had the striking chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay. Nayanthara or Samantha Akkineni.

We all have witnessed the striking chemistry of Thalapathy Vijay with two top heroines of South – Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Notably, the actor’s chemistry with the actresses was well highlighted in films directed by Atlee Kumar. Vijay was seen romancing Nayanthara on screen in his last outing Bigil, and with Samantha, his last film was Theri. Both the movies created milestones for Kollywood and they turned out to be huge hits fetching mammoth profit at the box office. Take the poll below to let us know who had the most striking chemistry with Vijay.

Bigil was a sports drama, which hit the big screens on Deepavali 2019. The film had Vijay in dual roles. One was a gangster father – Rayappan, and the other was his football player – turned don – turned football coach. The film had a power packed cast list including Nayanthara, Kathir, Indhuja, Varsha among the others. Jackie Shroff played the main antagonist. Theri, on the other hand, was released on 2016's Tamil New Year day. The revenge cop drama also had Amy Jackson as the second female lead. Theri had Radikaa Sarathkumar in a key role, while Baby Nainika played as Vijay and Samantha’s daughter. Mahendran was seen as the main antagonist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. She has also been roped in to play one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. It is to be noted that Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen as the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next, which will have Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor.

