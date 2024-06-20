POLL: Out of Ram Charan’s blockbuster films like RRR, Magadheera and Rangasthalam, which one would you call a masterpiece?

Global sensation Ram Charan is undoubtedly not a novice when it comes to making his films a box office hit in theaters. Over the years, the actor has acted in various movies, which can be called blockbusters.

However, out of the hit films the actor has been a part of, which one would you consider to be a masterpiece? Would it be RRR, the iconic Magadheera, or a fan favorite like Rangasthalam?

Poll: Out of Ram Charan’s blockbuster movies, which one is your favorite?

The film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, was a global blockbuster movie for both actors. Set in the pre-independence period of India, Charan showcased a stellar performance in his mass avatar as Alluri Sitarama Raju and won the hearts of many worldwide.

On the other hand, his role as Kala Bhairava, aka Harsha, showcased a movie that is iconic and nostalgic for many Ram Charan fans. The romantic fantasy movie Magadheera by SS Rajamouli featured the theme of reincarnation and how two star-crossed lovers reunite in their new lives, featuring Kajal Aggarwal as his co-lead.

However, the movie Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar, was one of the best fan-favorite films of the actor’s career. His performance as Chittibabu, who goes up against a corrupt local government, made us cheer for him throughout. So, of all these films, which one would you consider his best, or is it your favorite? Is there anything else besides these three?

