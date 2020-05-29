Poll: Ponmagal Vandhal or Mozhi? Which film of Jyothika do you like the most? VOTE

Take this poll and let us know which film of Jyothika do you love the most? Ponmagal Vandhal or Mozhi.

Jyothika is one of the most loved actresses of Tamil cinema. Starting from her first film Vali where she appeared in a cameo role to the very recent Ponmagal Vandhal, the actor has given us some groundbreaking movies. Her roles in her films have never failed to create an impact on the audience. Her place in the entertainment industry became stronger after she made a comeback. Her 100% female-centric films have created a revolution in Kollywood. While it is almost impossible to choose one favourite film of Jyothika, take this poll below to let us know which film of the actor do you like the most.

Jyothika’s recent film Ponmagal Vandhal is the first mainstream Tamil film to get a direct release on OTT platform. Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, the film is about horrifying crimes against women. The film, which is a courtroom drama, has an ensemble cast including Jyothika, K Bhagyaraj, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Pandiarajan, Prathap Pothen, Thiagarajan and Tamil journalist Rangaraj Pandey. Bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D productions, the film shows Jyothika as a lawyer. The film released on Amazon Prime today and received tremendous positive reviews.

On the other hand, Mozhi is the first film which showed Jyothika in a whole new avatar. It was the first woman-centric film of Jyothika. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film had Jyothika as a deaf and mute person. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prakash Raj and Swarnamalya played key roles in Mozhi. The film was released in February 2007 and it was the last film of Jyothika before her marriage. After Mozhi, Jyothika took a break and made a comeback with Rosshan Andrews’ 36 Vayadhinile in 2016.

