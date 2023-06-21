Poll: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu or Ranbir Kapoor; Who would be better Adipurush's Lord Ram than Prabhas?

Prabhas' Adipurush was released in theatres amid a lot of expectations from fans as the film is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana. But the film failed to impress the movie buffs with its poor storyline, VFX, cringe dialogue, and screenplay. Even the performance of Pan-Indian star Prabhas as Lord Raghav aka Ram couldn't save the film.

After Baahubali, Prabhas returned with a mythological character like Lord Ram in Adipurush, so the buzz was very high. Despite the bad reviews of the film, many praised the actor for his portrayal of Lord Ram. Most of the superstar's fans said he has given his best performance and absolutely nailed the emotional scenes as well. A few sections of fans also claimed that he couldn't do justice to Lord Ram's role and that other actors would have fit the role perfectly.

Many netizens on Twitter stated that South actor like Ram Charan, who has already played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju would have been perfect as Lord Ram on the big screen. Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu are also two actors the audiences felt would have played Lord Ram's character better than Prabhas. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was also on the list.

These are the four actors, but who do you think should have played Lord Raghav's role in Adipurush?

Take the poll below and let us know your answer:

Prabhas as Raghav in Adipurush

Prabhas' portrayal as Raghav (Lord Ram) piqued the maximum interest ever since the project was announced. In an interview earlier with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were apprehensions, but no reservations. Portraying such a revered figure comes with great responsibility, considering the emotional and spiritual attachment people have towards Prabhu Shri Ram.”

But director Om Raut stated many times that he feels no one better than Prabhas would have been perfect for Lord Raghava's role. He said Prabhas fits perfectly for this role because his heart is very clean and his eyes reflect sincerity, honesty, and genuineness.

About Adipurush

Meanwhile, Adipurush is caught in a lot of controversies ever since its release. The film has prompted a series of protests across India for a “distorted" depiction of Ramayana. The mythological film, which opened up with a great collection at the box office, is witnessing a drop because of negative word of mouth.

Adipurush features Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in the film. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

