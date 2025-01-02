Poll Result: Kalki 2898 AD, Manjummel Boys, The GOAT or Pushpa 2? Netizens PICK the best South movie of 2024

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll for its readers and asked them to vote for the best South Indian movie of 2024. The options included Kalki 2898 AD, The Greatest of All Time, Pushpa 2, Manjummel Boys, HanuMan, Aavesham, Amaran, and more. As soon as the poll went live, several users cast their votes for their favorite films.

Now, the results are finally out, and you will be amazed to see which movie received the highest number of votes. Keep reading this article to find out which South Indian movie won the poll and know the verdict of the netizens.

According to poll results, Kalki 2898 AD received the highest number of votes and secured 39 percent of the 10 available movie choices. This makes the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer the best South Indian movie of 2024.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 came in second and received 18 percent of the votes. Despite making history as the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024, it lost the race to Kalki 2898 AD as per our poll.

In third place was Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. The movie garnered 13 percent of the votes and narrowly beat The Greatest of All Time, which took fourth place with 12 percent.

While Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys and Aavesham performed well, they failed to secure significant votes. Manjummel Boys earned 9 percent, while Aavesham received 8 percent.

Surprisingly, Maharaja did not perform well in the poll. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer, along with Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, each received only 2 percent of the votes. Despite their strong storylines, netizens seemed to have different preferences.

Finally, HanuMan and Premalu secured the last spot with just 1 percent of the votes each. Although they were not chosen as favorites, both movies were appreciated by audiences at the time of their release.

Take a look at the poll result below:

Pinkvilla will continue to conduct more polls, so stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

