POLL: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose fitness routine do you find more inspiring? Vote

When it comes to inspiring people to take up a healthy fitness journey, there could not be anyone who can inspire more than celebrities. With their social media posts and inspiring photos, celebrities have been setting us major goals to start a healthy lifestyle. In the south, several celebrities have been sharing their fitness routine. Especially Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde have been sharing on social media, how great their fitness routine is.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, shared a photo today, after she crossed 11 million followers on Instagram. In the photo, she was seen performing a headstand, while having her legs pose like the number 11. Take this poll below, and let us know, who according to you, is more inspiring when it comes to setting fitness goals. On the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film. Pooja Hedge will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Check out the post by Pooja Hedge right here:

