  1. Home
  2. entertainment

POLL: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose fitness routine do you find more inspiring? Vote

Take this poll below, and let us know, who according to you, is more inspiring when it comes to setting fitness goals; Samantha Akkinnei or Pooja Hegde?
3258 reads Mumbai
POLL: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose fitness routine do you find more inspiring? VotePOLL: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose fitness routine do you find more inspiring? Vote
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to inspiring people to take up a healthy fitness journey, there could not be anyone who can inspire more than celebrities. With their social media posts and inspiring photos, celebrities have been setting us major goals to start a healthy lifestyle. In the south, several celebrities have been sharing their fitness routine. Especially Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde have been sharing on social media, how great their fitness routine is.

Recently, Samantha took over the internet with her complex body balancing yoga posture along with her husband Naga Chaitanya and it took over the internet. She also shared a photo of herself in the beginning of July, in which she was seen performing an aerial yoga posture. These photos took over the internet as soon as the surfaced online. Check out Samantha’s yoga posture right here and see how she pulls it off easily:

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, shared a photo today, after she crossed 11 million followers on Instagram. In the photo, she was seen performing a headstand, while having her legs pose like the number 11. Take this poll below, and let us know, who according to you, is more inspiring when it comes to setting fitness goals. On the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film. Pooja Hedge will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Check out the post by Pooja Hedge right here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Pooja hegde

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Samantha always

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement