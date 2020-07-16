POLL: Samantha Akkineni or Pooja Hegde: Whose fitness routine do you find more inspiring? Vote
When it comes to inspiring people to take up a healthy fitness journey, there could not be anyone who can inspire more than celebrities. With their social media posts and inspiring photos, celebrities have been setting us major goals to start a healthy lifestyle. In the south, several celebrities have been sharing their fitness routine. Especially Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde have been sharing on social media, how great their fitness routine is.
Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane .. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it
Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, shared a photo today, after she crossed 11 million followers on Instagram. In the photo, she was seen performing a headstand, while having her legs pose like the number 11. Take this poll below, and let us know, who according to you, is more inspiring when it comes to setting fitness goals. On the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled film. Pooja Hedge will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Check out the post by Pooja Hedge right here:
11 MILLION! Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself #samajavaragamana #buttabomma #millionaire
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Pooja hegde
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Samantha always