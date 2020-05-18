Poll: Superstar Rajinikanth's Basha or Kamal Haasan's Nayagan: Which film should have a sequel?

Take this poll to let us know which Mumbai don's life would you like to see as a sequel. Baasha Bai or Varadaraja Mudaliar?

At a time when Tamil actors, directors, and production houses are in a spree of producing sequels and prequels of old films, second installments of Kollywood’s megahit films Baasha and Nayagan have been in the minds of Kollywood fans. Baasha, directed by Suresh Krissna has superstar Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while Nayagan, directed by Mani Ratnam has Ulaga Naayagan Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. Both the films are gangster flicks and even today, the films have a huge fan base. Take the poll below to let us know which of these films’ second installment do you want to watch.

Baasha, which also starred Nagma, Janagaraj, Vijayakumar and Raghuvaran, was originally released in January 1995. The film was an adaption of Bollywood’s mega-hit Hum, and it would be fair to say that Baashha transformed Rajinikanth into a superstar. Baashha, which had music by Deva, narrates the story of an ordinary auto driver, who was a ruthless gangster in the past. Shot in five months, the film had a glorious run for 175 days. The Rajinikanth-starrer is known for punch lines, which are still being used by the superstar fans. One of the most famous one is “Naa oru thadava sonna nooru thadava sonna maari”, which would make the audience Rajinified.

Varadaraja Mudaliar in Nayagan was yet another Mumbai don, who is originally based out of Tamil Nadu, just like Baasha Bai. The film was an adaptation of the Hollywood movie God Father. This film has a famous dialogue too, “Neenga nallavaraa illa kettavara” and this dialogue along with the most famous BGM by Ilayaraja, would make even a stone-hearted person shed a tear. The film had Saranya as the lead actor, while Nassar and Janagaraj were seen in key supporting roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

