POLL: Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan or Anushka Shetty: Which female character in Baahubali was sassier?

All three women were ruthless, fearless, and amazingly bold. They had their own storyline and plot, and they ruled the show with their acting skills.
Mumbai
It has been three years since SS Rajamouli's fantasy epic drama Baahubali: The Begining released in theatres. The pan Indian film turned out to be a huge hit and one can never get over the ecstasy that the film gave us. There would be people who would not like a set of genres and people who only like art films and so on. However, it will be fair to say that Baahubali has fans across the country, and the franchise is undoubtedly a milestone of Indian cinema. The franchise is a complete package that came with revenge, backstab, betrayal, action, and romance in right quantities.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the franchise had a power-packed cast list including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar among the others. The film is touted to be one of the biggest films ever made in India and received worldwide recognition. The two-film Baahubali series narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom – one would go to any extent to gain the kingdom and the other who keeps morals in before everything else.

The film had three powerful women – Devasena (played by Anushka Shetty), Avanthika (played by Tamannaah Bhatia), and Rajamata Sivagami (played by Ramya Krishnan). All three women were ruthless, fearless and amazingly bold. They had their own storyline and plot, and they ruled the show with their acting skills. Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you, was sassier.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Tie between Ramya and Anushka Both were spectacular

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Anushka as devasena is the most painful and powerful character with lots of shades

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

it was ramya krishan who was the strongest and most powerful..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

IT was Anushka who is pretty and also acts well.

