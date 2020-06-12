Poll: Vijay Deverakonda or Prabhas: Who is the best boyfriend material? Vote NOW

While both Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas have a huge girl-fanbase, which actor is the best boyfriend material according to you?

Well, when it comes to being the perfect boyfriend material, there are many competitors in the South. But we have picked two most desirable men – Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas. First of all, let’s make things clear. A perfect boyfriend material means that he is someone a girl/woman can imagine spending the rest of her life. This includes her lazy weekends and her adventure days. A perfect boyfriend should not only someone who is fun to hand around but also someone who can be relayed. Now that we have told enough about what a boyfriend material is, let’s see more about the contestants of this poll.

Vijay Deverakonda is someone who has had a tremendous journey in his entertainment career. Though people often criticize his roles in films for promoting toxic masculinity, he is still one of the most favourite stars. With his devil may care attitude and his macho looks, no wonder he has a huge girl fan base. His recent film is World Famous Lover, in which he shared the screen space with top heroines of the south including Aishwarya Rajessh, Rashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in fighter, where he will reportedly flaunt his six-pack abs.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover or Prabhas’ Saaho? Which film disappointed you the most? VOTE NOW

On the other hand, Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in town. Ever since he rocked the big screens as Baahubali, female fans have been swooning over him. The fact that more than 6000 marriage proposals were sent to him and he REJECTED them all has made him even more desirable. Though fictional, Prabhas’s role in the SS Rajamouli directorial has made women crave for a husband like Prabhas. He was last seen in Saaho and his next film is yet to be titled.

Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you is the best boyfriend material among the two.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×