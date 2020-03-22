Poll: Vijay Deverakonda would make a sizzling onscreen pair with Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday? VOTE NOW

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, both are the emerging stars of Bollywood but who according to you would make a perfect onscreen with Vijay Deverakonda? Vote below.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular and successful actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has earned a massive fan following down South, but ever since actor Janhvi Kapoor confessed on Koffee With Karan that Vijay is her favourite Telugu star, the Arjun Reddy star became quite popular among Hindi audience as well. Now, finally, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Hindi debut with upcoming film tentatively titled, Fighter. The actor will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Pan-India starring Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday.

However, the makers of Puri Jagannadh's directorial had apparently approached Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, she rejected it due to her prior commitments. Ever since Janhvi expressed her wish to work with Vijay Deverakonda, fans had been eagerly waiting to see them together but looks like fans might need to wait a bit.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya are shooting together for their upcoming film and the first photos from the sets showcased their adorable bonding. The two actors were seen sharing a delightful moment on the sets while reading their script.

Well, Janhvi and Ananya, both are the emerging stars of Bollywood but who according to you would make a perfect onscreen with Vijay Deverakonda? Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday? VOTE below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

