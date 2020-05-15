  1. Home
Poll: Which character's death affected you the most? Baahubali or Rajamata Sivagami

Take this poll to let us know which character death from Baahubali affected you the most. Baahubali or Rajamata Sivagami Devi?
May 15, 2020
It's been three years since SS Rajamouli's fantasy epic film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in theatres and it goes without saying that we can never get over the ecstasy that the film gave us and the roller coaster ride that it took on us. There would be people who would not like a set of genres and people who only like art films and so on. However, it will be fair to say that Baahubali has fans across the country, and Baahubali is undoubtedly a milestone of Indian cinema. The Baahubali franchise is a complete package that came with revenge, backstab, betrayal, action and romance as a complete package.

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was lauded for the jaw-dropping mammoth sets and mesmerising romance between Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, Baahubali: The beginning has a separate fanbase as it kept fans wondering for years as to why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Baahubali was also the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. The film created a hurricane at the box office by minting Rs 500 crore in a month of its release.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the franchise had a power-packed cast list including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar among the others. While we all have our own favorite characters in the film, Amarendra Baahubali and Rajamata Sivagami Devi were the most loved characters from the franchise. The death of both the characters affected the fans deeply and we all would have shed a tear or two when they both died. Take the poll below, to let us know whose death from the film affected you the most.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

dumb movie

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Raja matha

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Both

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Baahubali

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Rajamata Sivagami

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Sivagami

