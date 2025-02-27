POLL: Which Mani Ratnam movie is your favorite from his filmography? Nayakan to OK Kanmani; VOTE

Director Mani Ratnam has continued to entertain the audience for many years now and has delivered some great films. Here are some of the movies by the director for you to vote as your favorites from his filmography.

Cast your votes

Which Mani Ratnam movie is your favorite from his filmography? From an assorted selection of films, which movie of Mani Ratnam would you consider your favorite? Vote here! Nayakan Raavanan Aayutha Ezthuthu OK Kanmani

1. Nayakan

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Saranya, Karthika, Janagaraj, Vijayan

Genre: Crime drama

An epic drama movie in the backdrop of 1980s Bombay features the tale of Sakthivel Naicker, a slum-dweller who rises to become the city's kingpin. The film is loosely based on the life of the Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar and the American movie The Godfather.

2. Raavanan

Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Karthik, Prabhu

Genre: Action adventure

The movie Raavanan is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. It tells the tale of a ruthless cop named Dev Prakash Subramaniam who is on the hunt for a tribal leader turned Naxalite, Veeraiya. However, the latter kidnaps the cop’s wife, Raagini, and she soon develops feelings for him after learning about his cause.

3. Aayutha Ezthuthu

Cast: Suriya, R Madhavan, Siddharth, Esha Deol, Meera Jasmine, Trisha, Sriman

Genre: Political action

Aayutha Ezthuthu is a Tamil political actioner focusing on three main leads: Michael, Arjun, and Inbasekar. The crux of this film is how a college election proves right for the students' welfare, how adapting new political leadership is needed to sustain order, and the chaos that occurs in between.

4. OK Kanmani

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Leela Samson

Genre: Romantic drama

O Kadhal Kanmani aka OK Kanmani focuses on the story of a modern-day couple from the 2010s who are having the time of their lives in a non-committed relationship. However, as the relationship intensifies and feelings get complicated, the movie explores how they would sustain in love and whether true love is actually possible.