Poll: Which mega budget film are you waiting to watch? SS Rajamouli's RRR or Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Take this poll and let us know which film are you waiting to watch. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan or SS Rajamouli's RRR.

At a time when we all are desperately waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to watch the movies of our favourite stars on the big screens, it is to be noted that the two magnum opus of the south entertainment industry – RRR and Ponniyin Selvan are the most awaited ones. While KGF: Chapter 2 is also a most awaited film, it will be released by the end of 2020. But to witness the magic of RRR and Ponniyin Selvan, it will take another two years. There’s no doubt that both the movies will be milestones of Indian cinema. Take the poll below to let us know which movie’s release are you awaiting the most.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the lead actors. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in key roles in RRR. The historic drama narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will play be seen as Komaram Bheem. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam and it has and Trisha Krishnan as the lead actors. Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi will be seen as the male leads. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. The story will revolve around the Chola kingdom. It is being said that Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the role of Kundavai Nachiyar, while Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini Devi. Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram will be seen as Vandiya Devan, Arunmozhi Varman and Aditya Karikalan, respectively.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×