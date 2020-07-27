Poll: Who according to you looks the best in rugged beard look? Vijay Deverakonda or Yash: VOTE NOW

It goes without saying that both the stars have their own way of slaying the look. However, if you like one better than the other, let us know by taking this poll, who according to you aces the look better.

South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Yash are heartthrobs. Whenever they post their photos on social media, they take the internet by storm. They both are known for their unmatchable ruggedly raw style. If one has to compare the similarities between the actors, one cannot miss the fact that they both managed to gain a massive fan base within a short period of time and their growing followers on Instagram is a proof for the same.

There has always been a debate on who aces the rugged beard look. It goes without saying that both the stars have their own way of slaying the look. However, if you like one better than the other, let us know by taking this poll, who according to you slays the look better. Take to the comments section and let us know what you think about this particular style of the actors. Take a look at this throwback photo shared by Vijay Deverakonda in which they both can be seen twinning in a black tee, and let us know what you think.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Yash is awaiting the release of his upcoming pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the South entertainment industry.

