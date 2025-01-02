POLL: Who do you think deserves to become the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner; Rayan, Soundariya, Vishal, or…?

The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is entering its final weeks, and the competition is heating up more than ever. After last week, when we bid adieu to contestants Jeffry and Anshida, only 10 contestants remain in the show, seeking their conclusion.

Out of the 10 contestants, 8 are nominated to face the eviction this week, including Arun, Deepak, Jacquline, Manjari, Pavithra, Raanav, Rayan, and Vishal, making only Soundariya and Muthukumaran safe this week.

As the show is becoming packed with daily tasks, interesting twists, and heartwarming moments, it seems likely to understand who might get crowned this season. As Soundariya, Vishal, and Rayan are reportedly leading in public support, would any of the three go home becoming Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner?

Soundariya and Vishal have been in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 house since day 1. The actress is known for her role in the Tamil web series Vera Maari Office and has also been part of films like Adithya Varma and Darbar starring Rajinikanth.

On the other hand, VJ Vishal is an actor who rose to fame with his appearance in Tamil soap operas. The actor had also attained recognition with his appearance in the comedy cooking show Cooku with Comali season 4. He also co-hosted the reality show Ready Steady Po.

While both of them are strong contenders, Rayan, who entered the house as a wildcard entry, stands a strong chance of becoming the winner. The contestant is also an actor in daily soaps. However, the contestant who might bag the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 title may be someone else other than the three. Who do you think it will be?

