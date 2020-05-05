Poll: Who do you think will play the role of Ponniyin Selvan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus?

While we all know that Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as the male leads in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, who do you think will play the role of Ponniyin Selvan in the film?

One of the most awaited movies of Kollywood is the upcoming film of Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan. Based on an epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki, the film has an ensemble of star cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi among others. While some actors have revealed that they are part of the film, it has not yet been revealed who would be seen playing which character. Aishwarya Rai had revealed in an earlier interview that she will have a negative role in the film, which has made it clear that she will be seen as Nandini Devi in the film.

It can also be guessed that Trisha Krishnan will be seen as Kundavai Nachiyar as it is one of the key roles in the Tamil novel. However, it is not known as to who will play the lead character, Ponniyin Selvan aka Arunmozhi Varmar aka Raja Raja Chola. It could be anyone from the three male leads and the fans of the Tamil novel are going gaga over guessing would be seen as their beloved king raja Raja Chola. So far, many others have revealed on social media that they would be seen in the film.

Celebrities including Arjun Kakumanu, Ashwin Saravanan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mohan Raman, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Riyaz Khan will be seen playing key roles in the film. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand. Currently, the shooting process has been brought to a halt due to the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have wrapped up the first shooting schedule in Thailand and it is expected that the shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×