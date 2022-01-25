Polladha Ulagam teaser: Dhanush impresses in this swanky, foot-tapping number for Maaran

Dhanush’s next Maaran is creating a lot of buzz among the audiences . Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the teaser for the first track from the film. The song titled Polladha Ulagam will be featuring Dhanush in a new stylish avatar. Informing the fans, composer G V Prakash wrote on Twitter, “Here is the #Maaran1stSingle promo of #PolladhaUlagam featuring the stylish @dhanushkraja”.

The full song Polladha Ulagam will be out tomorrow, January 26. Polladha Ulagam has been crooned by Dhanush himself and includes rap portions by Arivu. Lyricist Vivek has penned the peppy song. He has previously written songs for Dhanush's films like Kodi, Vada Chennai, Pattas, and Jagame Thandhiram. Meanwhile, Dhanush has earlier lent his voice for a track called Polladha Bhoomi for his 2019 outing Asuran. It will be really enjoyable to see Dhanush sing once again.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush's upcoming thriller also stars Malavika Mohanan as the lead, along with Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in supporting roles. Backed by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is scheduled for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the meantime, Dhanush will star in Venky Atluri’s next, Vaathi. The film journals the tale of a common man who fights against the corrupt education system.

