Pon Manickavel: Prabhudheva starrer action thriller's trailer OUT; Read Details

Trailer of Prabhudeva's next film Pon Manichavel was revealed. In the film, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Director AC Mugil Chellappan’s action thriller Pon Manickavel has Prabhudheva in the lead role. The film’s trailer was revealed yesterday and it was received well by the actor’s fans. Expectations on the film are sky high as Prabhudheva will be seen as a cop for the first time in the film. In the trailer, he can be seen arriving as a fearless cop Pon Manickavel. It looks like he will be the cop who dares to act with no fear of consequences.

The trailer also shows us a glimpse of Prabhu Deva's unique dance style, which we have been waiting to watch with utmost desperation. It is being reported that Pon Manickavel will be different from other cop dramas. Apart from Prabhu Deva, the film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, J.Mahendran and Suresh Menon in key roles. Produced by Nemichand Jhabak and V Hitesh Jhabak, the film has music by D Imman.

The film was originally planned for a Pongal release, but the makers postponed the film’s release due to the Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' and Dhanush's 'Pattas'. The film is now expected to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. Meanwhile, Prabhudheva’s Bollywood directorial, Dabangg 3 got tremendous success. The film had in the lead role. Co-produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, the film had Saiee Manjrekar and as female leads.

