Pongal 2021, Makar Sankranti Special: Soorarai Pottru, 96, Viswasam to watch on Sun TV and other channels
The celebrations have kick-started in full swing as the first festival of the year, Makar Sankranti/Pongal 2021 has begun. A new year has started on a positive note, hopefully for many as things are slowly getting back to normal amid pandemic. Well, Makar Sankranti also celebrated as Pongal marks the beginning of the Sun’s northward shift called Uttarayan. While festival special release Master has hit the screens today, a lot of other South films are releasing on the small screen.
If you are worried about stepping out and watching films in theatres amid the pandemic, well, a few channels have already got this sorted for you. A lot of South Indian films are set to release in the coming days on different channels. Sun TV and Vijay TV (Star Vijay) are among the other top TV channels that will premiere movies like Pattas, Viswasam, Soorarai Pottru, Kanchana 3 and 96.
Pongal 2021 special movies to watch on SunTV:
January 14
- Pattas- 11 PM
- Poojai- 3 PM
- Soorarai Pottru- 6.30 PM
January 15
- Pettai- 11 PM
- Vettaikkaran- 3 PM
- Pulikkuthi Pandi- 6.30 PM
January 16
- Thillalangadi- 9.30 PM
- Natpey Thunai- 3 PM
- Kanchana 3- 6.30 PM
January 17
- 96 – 9.30 PM
- Kodi – 3 PM
- Viswasam – 6.30 PM
-
Movies on Vijay TV
- January 14
Adithya Varma: 10.30 am
- January 15
Penguin: 2.30 pm
Movies on Zee Tamil
- January 14
Ka Pae Ranasingam: 4.00 pm
- January 15
Biskoth: 4.00 pm
Movies on Vijay Super TV
- January 14
Kazhugu: 9.00 am