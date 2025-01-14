Pongal, Sankranti 2025: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others extend best wishes on festive occasion

People across the country are celebrating Makar Sankranti with great joy and enthusiasm. On this festive occasion, several celebrities took to their social media handles to share heartfelt messages. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and many others spread joy by wishing their fans on this special day.

Rajinikanth took to his X handle and wrote, "My best wishes for a happy Pongal to Tamil people living around the world."

Kamal Haasan also extended his warm wishes to his fans and wrote, "Tamils ​​are the ones who realize that if we raise the bar, the water will rise, the rice will flourish, life will be prosperous, and the country will be prosperous. Let us raise our labor on the harvest festival, let us raise the quality of our thinking. Let love overflow on the festival of Pongal."

Take a look at their posts below:

Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Babu also wished their fans on the joyous occasion via their social media handles. On the other hand, Sudheer Babu took to his X handle and wrote, "Harvesting memories, reaping love! Wishing you all a Happy #Sankranti. May this festival season bring you closer to your roots & your loved ones."

Sivakarthikeyan further dropped a picture with his family as he celebrated Sankranti today.

Check out their posts below:

Chiranjeevi also wished everyone on the Sankranti and wrote, "May this festival bring abundance of joy, wealth, and new glory into everyone's lives. #HappyMakarSankranti to all!"

Advertisement

Kantara star Rishab Shetty took to his social media handle to share photos with his family as he wished everyone on the special day. He was seen posing with his wife and kids in all smiles as he kicked off Sankranti celebrations.

Take a look at their posts below:

As people across the country celebrate Pongal and Sankranti this year, Pinkvilla extends its warm wishes to spread festive joy.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pongal celebrations in Delhi; see PICS