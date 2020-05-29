Ponmagal Vandhal actor Jyothika expresses desire to work with Big B; Says his films have good roles for women

While talking during a media interaction, Ponmagal Vandhal actor Jyothika stated that the roles of women in Amitabh Bachchan's films have been great.

Jyothika’s latest film Ponmagal Vandhal has received a tremendously positive review by critics and fans alike. The film came up to be the first one in Kollywood to get a direct release on OTT platform. Since the lockdown for COVID 19 delayed the theatrical release, makers of Ponmagal Vandhal decided to release the film directly on OTT platform. Though this decision was not welcomed by distributers and theater owners’ association, it received the support of filmmakers, producers and actors. The film was released today on Amazon Prime Videos.

Talking about the film and how important it is for women to have good roles in films, Jyothika stated that Amitabh Bachchan’s films have always had good roles for women. She stated that she was open to acting in Hindi films if she gets good roles. She also expressed her desire to act along with the Big B. Talking about her Bollywood debut film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, she said that she did not get too many offers after the film flopped. She added that the poor response to the film made her get back to the south film industry.

Ponmagal Vandhal will have Jyothika playing the role of a lawyer. Going by the trailer, it looks like she will play the role of an advocate who is trying to correct the wrongful conviction of a person even while being bashed by media and public. The film has an ensemble of critically acclaimed actors in its cast list, including K Bhagyaraj, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Pandiarajan, Prathap Pothen, Rangaraj Pandey and Thiagarajan.

Credits :Deccan Herald

