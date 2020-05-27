Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika reveals the upcoming crime thriller will revolve around a social issue

Jyothika plays a character named Venba. The makers had previously released the trailer of the highly anticipated southern flick, which received a positive response from the fans.

The southern crime thriller titled Ponmagal Vandhal will be releasing on an OTT platform on May 29. The film sees the south actress Jyothika essaying the role of a lawyer. The J.J. Fredrick directorial will reportedly highlight a crucial social issue. The lead actress Jyothika during an interview with The News Minute reveals that the crime drama will revolve around an important social issue. The actress during the interview stated that she did not want to reveal much about the film, but said that the film is about a woman who tracks cases for 13-14 years.

Jyothika plays a character named Venba. The makers had previously released the trailer of the highly anticipated southern flick. The fans and film audiences have been waiting for the crime drama for a long time. The current Coronavirus pandemic resulted in all the filming and production work coming to halt. Many filmmakers postponed the release of their films and while some others chose to release their films on an OTT platform. During the interview, the talented actress Jyothika also stated that the film does not attempt to look preachy in any way.

The film stays true to its crime thriller genre and will surely leave the audiences on the edge of their seats. The film Ponmagal Vandhal will release on Amazon Prime on May 29. The fans and followers of the actress have been waiting eagerly for this film to release. The trailer of the J.J. Fredrick directorial has received a thundering response from the fans.

(ALSO READ: Jyothika OPENS up on redefining her image: I simply ensured that women are portrayed right in my films)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×